Armed Robbery Suspect Believed to be Targeting Multiple Stores in Hidalgo Co.

PALMVIEW – Investigators are working to identify a suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County.

On Friday, April 20, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to JJ’s Southern Express Corner Store on the outskirts of Palmview before 11 p.m.

According to a press release sent out Tuesday, the victims said an armed suspect wearing a pantyhose over his face demanded money from the clerk.

Authorities say he took off with more than $1,000.

The man is described as a heavyset male, in his mid-30s with a mustache and dark-colored hair.

He’s also believed to have robbed other stores in multiple cities west of Hidalgo County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.