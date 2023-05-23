Body found in irrigation canal in Mission, investigation underway
Police in Mission investigate after a man’s body was found in an irrigation canal near the 400 block of Cummings Avenue.
According to Mission police, on Monday around noon workers reported seeing a body floating in the canal.
The man hasn't been identified.
Mission police will continue the investigation.
