Body found in irrigation canal in Mission, investigation underway

Police in Mission investigate after a man’s body was found in an irrigation canal near the 400 block of Cummings Avenue.

According to Mission police, on Monday around noon workers reported seeing a body floating in the canal.

The man hasn't been identified.

Mission police will continue the investigation.

2 years ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 7:42:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020
