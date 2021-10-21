Body of Army soldier returning to the Valley
The remains of Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez will arrive in the Valley on Tuesday.
The 30 year-old Harlingen native died in a Humvee crash in North Carolina.
Hernandez, a military police soldier, had served in the Army for just a little over a year when the accident occurred on Fort Bragg.
Hernandez’s arrival at Valley International in Harlingen is just the beginning of a multi-day celebration of his life.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria with a celebration service at 7.
On Friday, funeral services follow by Hernandez’s burial will be at 10 a.m. at Heavenly Grace.
