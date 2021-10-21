Body of Army soldier returning to the Valley

The remains of Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez will arrive in the Valley on Tuesday.

The 30 year-old Harlingen native died in a Humvee crash in North Carolina.

Hernandez, a military police soldier, had served in the Army for just a little over a year when the accident occurred on Fort Bragg.

Hernandez’s arrival at Valley International in Harlingen is just the beginning of a multi-day celebration of his life.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria with a celebration service at 7.

On Friday, funeral services follow by Hernandez’s burial will be at 10 a.m. at Heavenly Grace.