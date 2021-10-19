Body of Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez returning to the Valley
The remains of Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez will arrive in the Valley on Tuesday.
The 30 year-old Harlingen native died in a Humvee crash in North Carolina.
Hernandez, a military police soldier, had served in the Army for just a little over a year when the accident occurred on Fort Bragg.
Hernandez’s arrival at Valley International in Harlingen is just the beginning of a multi-day celebration of his life.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria with a celebration service at 7.
On Friday, funeral services follow by Hernandez’s burial will be at 10 a.m. at Heavenly Grace.
