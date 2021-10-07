Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Valley doctor and cancer survivor shares her story

Most doctors are familiar with diagnosing and treating breast cancer, but one Valley doctor has a different perspective, as she’s a breast cancer survivor herself.

Dr. Michelle Cordoba, a epidemiologist at DHR Health, hopes her journey from pre-diagnosis to remission can inspire others to take action.

Dr. Cordoba was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2019.

"My mom did a blood test to be checked for different mutations and she came out positive,” said Dr. Cordoba. “So, because of that, I was offered testing myself and I took it. I was informed that I carry a mutation that predisposes our family to cancer."

From there, Dr. Cordoba went further, undergoing several mammograms to stay on top of her health and making sure she hadn't developed any abnormal cancerous cells.

"At some point, it was recommended that I consider doing a prophylactic mastectomy,” Dr. Cordoba said. “What that means is removing the breast tissue before cancer can even develop."

But before she could do that, she had another exam.

"I underwent some additional imaging, which unfortunately, came back suggestive of cancer,"

Dr. Cordoba underwent a first surgery to have her breasts removed, then a second surgery to have them reconstructed.

Today, Dr. Cordoba wants to share the importance of preventative care with other Valley women.

"If you don't take care of yourself, you're not going to be there to take care of your family, to take care of your kids, your husband,” Dr. Cordoba said. “People are counting on you and that's important, but you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of other people."