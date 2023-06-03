x

Brownsville Animal Regulation Care Center partially closes

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is partially closed as staff work to find out how many dogs in their care may have distemper. One case was discovered earlier this week.

"At this time we still have not released a number because we are testing diligently all the pets that we have, all the canines that we have in the shelter," shelter board member Bryan Martinez said.

The center houses an average of 50 to 100 animals. Distemper can be deadly. If you have a pet at home, it's important to know the signs of the disease and get your pet vaccinated.

"When they have white around their eyes to boogers around their nose. These are the very first signs that you start seeing in your canines," Martinez said. "Texas is currently experiencing for some reason a spike in distemper, so we're seeing that now as well in our local community."

The shelter is open for cat adoptions and intake. The center expects to completely reopen in six weeks.

