Brownsville police chase ends with three arrested in San Benito

A police chase in San Benito ended with three suspects, including a juvenile, under arrest on Sunday.

The chase originated as an aggravated assault at the sunrise Mall in Brownsville, where one of the suspects shot at another driver, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The police chase ended with the suspect vehicle crashing in San Benito.

"We are going to get warrants for them. For the aggravated assault and as soon as they get arraigned-everything gets done in San Benito, we're going to go ahead and bring them over here, so we can arraign them on our charges," Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said.

The three suspects are expected to be charged with aggravated assault.