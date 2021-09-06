Brownville physicians report more Covid-positive pediatric patients

Doctors at pediatric clinics in Brownsville are saying Covid is affecting children with underlying issues, and they don't have the resources to treat them.

Channel 5 News was told there's no room at pediatric hospitals in Brownsville for more patients and children are being sent to other cities for treatment.

Pediatrician Azim Zamir says between five and 10% of hospital admissions are children with Covid, but he says some of these young patients do have underlying health conditions such as diabetes and obesity. These conditions common among the Rio Grande Valley.

Brownsville doctors are sending kids to Valley Baptist in Harlingen and Edinburg Children's Hospital because of the lack of specialists in Brownsville who are able to treat kids who suffer severe Covid symptoms.

"The third surge has affected the kids very much,” Dr. Zamir said. “The pediatric hospitals are full at their capacity."

Dr. Zamir said the children coming in are unvaccinated despite many of them being old enough to get the vaccine.