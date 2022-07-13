Cameron Co. Family Forced Out of Home by Floodwaters
HARLINGEN – Residents in a Harlingen neighborhood are being forced out of their homes.
Those living along Combes Rio Hondo Road say a nearby canal is overflowing with water.
Officials say the drainage system cannot keep up with the amount of rain the area has received in the past two days.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke to one family whose members say they had no choice but the pack up whatever they could before a high water rescue.
