Cameron County man arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend with knife
A man was arrested in Cameron County after being accused of threatening his live-in girlfriend with a pocketknife.
Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said Jose Duarte's girlfriend called 911 and said he attacked her in front of her one-year-old daughter.
Neither were injured during the alleged attack, and Duarte is now charged with one count of aggravated assault.
