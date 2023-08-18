x

Cameron County man arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend with knife

A man was arrested in Cameron County after being accused of threatening his live-in girlfriend with a pocketknife.

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said Jose Duarte's girlfriend called 911 and said he attacked her in front of her one-year-old daughter.

Neither were injured during the alleged attack, and Duarte is now charged with one count of aggravated assault.

