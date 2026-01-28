Cameron County warming centers remain open

With a freeze warning coming to the Rio Grande Valley on Monday night, residents in Cameron County are finding ways to stay warm.

The Ozanam Center, located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave. in Brownsville, has been serving as a warming center since Sunday.

It's providing help for anyone wanting to get out of the elements, whether they have a home or not.

“We'll provide the shelter, a warm bed and three meals,” shelter executive director Victor Maldonado said.

Maldonado said the shelter prepared for more people seeking their services by putting up extra beds with clean sheets. Since Saturday, only 10 people showed up.

According to Maldonado, the center has seen 25 people during other cold snaps.

“It’s not what we expected but we're still open to anyone who wants to come into the shelter,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado said they're working with another organization, the Good Neighbor Settlement House, to provide transportation to the shelter.

Another group helping those in Brownsville get out of the cold is Iglesia Bautista Fundamental, located at 2618 Eduardo Ave.

Pastor Carlos Navarro said only nine people checked in on Sunday night.

Navarro said he drives around the downtown Brownsville area looking for people who would want to get out of the cold.

Both centers hope those who need to get out of the cold will take advantage of their services.

“We don't want to see them in the streets,” Navarro said. “I saw people shaking, it was so cold."

The Ozanam Center will continue operating as a warming center as long as it's needed. The center is accepting clothing donations, and said their biggest need is adult-sized coats.

