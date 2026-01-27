Weslaco officials urging residents to use available warming center
The Weslaco Fire Department said they received nearly 30 medical calls on Sunday regarding people needing help from the cold front that briefly brought temperatures to freezing levels.
“With these temperatures it can take 15, 20 minutes and we're starting to see conditions of hypothermia, so we want to make sure everybody's staying safe,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.
With more freezing temperatures expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, Lopez said he expects those calls to continue coming in.
“We recommend you stay home, but have a place warm enough to stay in,” Lopez said. “If you don't have those conditions at home, we always recommend patients, people, citizens in our community to seek shelter."
The First Baptist Church of Weslaco, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave., is serving as a warming shelter for residents.
