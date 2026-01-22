Warming centers and shelters announced in the Rio Grande Valley

To prepare for a strong cold front that’s approaching the area, warming centers and shelters will be open.

The following is a list of warming centers and shelters that will be open this weekend.

This article will be regularly updated as we learn of more shelters and warming centers.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen

Loaves & Fishes of the RGV

The non-profit organization announced their shelter will open as a temporary emergency shelter. The shelter is located at 514 S E St. in Harlingen. The shelter is being prepared, but those with any questions or in need of shelter can call the organization at 956-423-1014.

HIDALGO COUNTY

The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd., will serve as a warming center. The center will open on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, from 5 p.m. through 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

The center will reopen on Monday, Jan. 26 , 2026, at 5 p.m. and close on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at 9 a.m.

Patrons are encouraged to bring essential items, including a pillow and blanket, non-perishable food and snacks, and any necessary overnight medication. No pets will be allowed.

The library will remain open during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of Weslaco, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave., will serve as a warming shelter for residents.

Shelter intake will take place on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 through Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.