CBP at Hidalgo Int'l Bridge Arrest Reynosa Man with $86K in Cocaine
Related Story
HIDALGO - A Mexican national accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the Valley is in custody
The 11-pounds of cocaine found were hidden within a ford expedition.
The bust happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
According to the release, the drugs were found after a secondary inspection of the vehicle.
The 38-year old driver, his SUV, and the drugs were all turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
News
HIDALGO - A Mexican national accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the Valley is in custody The 11-pounds... More >>