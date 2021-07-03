x

CBP at Hidalgo Int'l Bridge Arrest Reynosa Man with $86K in Cocaine

HIDALGO - A Mexican national accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the Valley is in custody

The 11-pounds of cocaine found were hidden within a ford expedition.

The bust happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

According to the release, the drugs were found after a secondary inspection of the vehicle.

The 38-year old driver, his SUV, and the drugs were all turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

