CBP officers seize over $4 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $4,360,000 of alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of mixed vegetables at the Pharr International Bridge.
The drugs were seized on Friday, August 4 after CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, according to the release.
A physical inspection of the vehicle revealed "2,232 packages containing alleged methamphetamine weighing a total of 488 pounds concealed within the shipment of vegetables," according to the release.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and the tractor trailer. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation, according to the release.
