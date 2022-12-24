Channel 5 News kicks off 40th year anniversary of Tim's Coats

Channel 5 News is kicking off Tim's Coat Campaign.

It is a partnership with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to give to people in need of a jacket to keep warm during this time of the year.

Tim's Coats has been going on for 40 years, and Channel 5 News is officially kicking it off Monday.

Last year, a little over $40,000 was raised.

Major Gabriel Elias and his wife Candee Elias from the Salvation Army spoke to Channel 5 News about the campaign and what is needed.

"The cold season is coming, and we need to help those people, it's very important to get these coats," Gabriel Elias said.

"Yes, mothers also, they need jackets for the children, please help us," Candee Elias said. "Yesterday we had a single mother with three kids between two years and six years old, and they come with nothing at all, and we need to keep them warm for this weather, please help us."

