Channel 5 News' Tim Smith named FLASH 2026 Weatherperson of the Year
Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith was named the recipient of the 2026 FLASH National Weatherperson of the Year Award.
“This is a huge honor for the whole valley. It has my name on there, but this is about everyone who voted,” Tim said
Tim received the award after nearly 100,000 votes were cast for him during the nationwide voting period, the most ever for this honor.
The award is presented by the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH).
“You’ve won the award for your outstanding dedication to protecting people and their homes from disasters of all kinds, and we are thrilled to bestow this award upon you,” FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson announced.
In a statement, KRGV General Manager John Kittleman called the award a well-deserved honor.
“I am so pleased that Tim Smith has been named Weather Person of the Year presented by FLASH. Tim's energy is boundless, he brings a level of excellence to everything he does,” Kittleman said, “Our viewers have seen for decades his commitment to keep our community informed and prepared for whatever weather event might be headed our way. But equally important, he works tirelessly to serve our community — whether it is warm jackets for those in need or a toy for a child in the hospital. Tim is one of a kind!”
