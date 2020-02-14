Charges pending against mother after 8-year-old killed in Rio Grande City crash
RIO GRANDE CITY – Rio Grande City investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash Saturday where an 8-year-old girl died.
The 8-year-old identified as Maria Leah Gonzalez was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Rio Grande City police say the driver of a black Nissan SUV, identified as 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz, struck the back of a garbage truck.
According to a post on social media made by the Rio Grande City Police Department, both individuals were not wearing their seatbelts.
The crash happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 83, according to a news release from the city of Rio Grande City.
