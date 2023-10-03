Charges Pending in Single-Vehicle Harlingen Crash

HARLINGEN – Police are investigating a major accident that left one dead in Harlingen.

The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of South Commerce Street.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger lost control of the car hitting two light poles in the area.

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to free the occupant from the mangled vehicle. The 19-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Investigators said the driver left the scene but was later located.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.