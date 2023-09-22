City of Alamo employees receiving pay raise as part of $14 million budget

Alamo city commissioners voted to provide a 5% pay bump to city employees as part of the city’s newly approved $14 million budget.

Commissioners approved the budget in a Tuesday meeting.

City officials said the pay boost was approved to combat inflation and competition.

“We do hear employees leaving the city to go to other cities, so of course everyone is looking for better pay,” Alamo City Manager Bobby Salinas said. "So we want to make sure that we do stay competitive.”

Employees will start seeing the extra money next month. City employees will also get a one-time $2,000 stipend.