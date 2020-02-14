City official: New Lyford police chief to be selected soon
LYFORD – City officials are one step closer to reopening the Lyford Police Department. It has been shut down since late October.
Lyford police units remain parked behind a locked gate. Commissioner Albert Cavazos explained why its taken so long to hire a police chief.
Cavazos pointed to drainage improvements and a new medical clinic being two of the city officials’ other priorities.
To some residents, a police department is their hometown is crucial.
Watch the video above for the full report.
