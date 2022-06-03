Community leaders honor Uvalde victims at McAllen vigil

From the mayor, to the 93rd District Court judge, to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, local leaders and the community gathered in prayer to honor the victims of the Uvalde shooting during a vigil in McAllen Tuesday night.

In a service beginning with the words of amazing grace, the sound of faith echoed through a community over a tragedy one can't begin to comprehend.

"It's a tight-knit community,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos about the community of Uvalde. “It's a good community, but they're hurting.”

Villalobos, a father himself, said numerous families are now stripped of future memories.

"Nineteen children that will never get to a prom,” Villalobos said. “They will never get to have their first kiss. They will never be walked by their dad — by their mom — as they get married. Their parents will never see them as they graduate from high school."

But for the memories that do exist, District Court Judge Fernando Mancias asked that the public work to focus on the life of each person lost.

"We must leave here tonight, and every single day — share their stories,” Mancias said. “We must talk about them. We must share our love for them. They never let them be forgotten, and that way they will never ever die."

Sister Norma Pimentel then led a prayer, later announcing the names of all 21 victims. The Valley community joined hands in solidarity.

Dr. Rashid with the Islamic Society of South Texas said these times are a difficult test for many.

"But don't give up hope,” said Dr. Rashid. “We must come together like we are doing today as a community and as a family."

A moment of reflection for a community that may be hundreds of miles away, but just inches apart in spirit.

In Brownsville, the Rotary Club of North Brownsville and other organizations also held a candlelight vigil for Uvalde victims, survivors and their families.

"We are family," Villalobos said. "We are Uvalde."