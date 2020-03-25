Community Pays Respect to Fallen Mission Officer at Public Visitation

MISSION – Public visitation for a Mission police officer killed in the line of duty is underway.

The Rio Grande Valley community is invited to pay their respects to Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta.

Espericueta’s death is being felt throughout the Valley and beyond.

Law enforcement and civilians are paying their respects at his visitation.

Many are also paying their respects at the Mission Police Department where the fallen officer’s patrol unit is parked.

“There’s no greater love than to lay down ones life for his friends,” is the message on Espericueta’s unit.

Watch the video above for the full story.