CON MI GENTE: Beat the Heat with Mangonadas
SAN JUAN – Summer has officially arrived and if you want to beat the heat, you may want something different and fun to keep cool.
It’s not ice cream; it’s not a raspa.
Crazy About Mangonadas in San Juan serves fruit drinks, originating from Mexico.
Mangonadas have mangos, chamoy syrup and Lucas.
We’re told the drink has grown in popularity in across the United States.
Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.
