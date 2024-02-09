x

CON MI GENTE: The Duck Lady

About eight years ago, two ducks showed up — and started living under Juanita Garcia Peña's home in Harlingen.

At first, she ignored them.

One day, though, they emerged from under the house with 14 ducklings. She's been taking care of them ever since.

Watch the video for the full story.

3 years ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:59:00 AM CDT August 25, 2020
