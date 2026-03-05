Consumer Reports tests safety features of strollers
Consumer Reports tests strollers extensively, going beyond industry baseline standards. Joan Muratore, who leads stroller testing at CR, says the goal is simple: keep parents and kids safe. Along with evaluating restraint systems, CR tests each stroller for stability and braking performance, including whether the brakes can hold the stroller in place on a steep incline. Muratore says any stroller that tips before a 12-degree incline fails CR’s stability test. Most strollers pass—but one did not.
In repeated testing, the Zoe Traveler Stroller tipped at less than 12 degrees. Consumer Reports found that the Zoe Traveler consistently tipped over when stopped on an incline with a 45-pound weight in the fully reclined position. Muratore explains the concern is what could happen in a real-world scenario: if a caregiver is pushing a stroller uphill, briefly takes their hands off the handle, and the seat is fully reclined, the stroller could tip backward. In that situation, a child could potentially hit their head on the ground. Because of the potential safety risk, Consumer Reports’ experts rated the Zoe Traveler as a “Don’t Buy.”
The manufacturer told Consumer Reports that there have been no injury claims related to this issue and stated that all Zoe strollers pass comprehensive safety testing and meet federally mandated safety requirements.
Consumer Reports does not dispute federal compliance, but CR emphasizes that its comparative testing is designed to identify products that deliver stronger safety and performance beyond minimum requirements. As CR’s Jessica D’Argenio Waller explains, the goal is to highlight models that exceed the standards, not simply meet them.
If you own the Zoe Traveler Stroller, Consumer Reports’ safety experts recommend keeping the seatback in the upright position to avoid a potential tip-over. Also, be sure not to take your hands off the handlebar if you’re stopped on a hill! For parents shopping for a compact stroller, Consumer Reports says there are many safer options that performed well in testing. CR recommends models such as the Nuna TRVL LX and the Uppababy Minu V3, which earned high marks for safety, ease of use, and maneuverability in CR’s evaluations.
