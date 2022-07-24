County Project Helps Improve Roads in San Juan

SAN JUAN – After waiting 15 years for road improvement, people living along Sgt. Leonel Trevino Road in San Juan are finally able to see change.

Back in November, residents spoke out about the dangerous conditions of the road. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the road would be corrected following the completion of a drainage project.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo Cantu said they wanted the drainage project to be completed before they began paving.

“We saw an opportunity. The city of San Juan was saying they wanted to redo San Antonio Road for $1 million, and so what I did was talk to my guys and we got together and decided to look at what could we do for here, San Juan, for $1 million, so we put for project together which included San Antonio and three other roads,” Cantu said.

In two years, they’ve completed eight road projects including San Antonio, Sam Houston, Cesar Chavez and Sgt. Trevino roads.

Cantu said the road, along with the others, were problem areas. Working with the city, he said, allowed them to better serve their community.