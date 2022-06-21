Covid vaccines available for kids under five, parents share concerns

The first COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old are on their way to the Valley.

The vaccines for children six months old to five years old will be distributed to hospitals and pediatric offices, but some parents are still not sure if they will allow their child to get vaccinated.

Dr. Federico Vallejo, a pulmonologist at DHR Health, says now is not the time for parents to be second guessing.

"With Omicron, there is more than 20,000 hospitalizations and around 200 deaths," Vallejo said. "So to be able to have some of that population that was missing this protection, six months to five years, is a big deal."

One Valley family says that getting vaccinated is too soon for them and their 10-month-old daughter.

"I feel that it's too early to be vaccinating children," Valley resident Raymundo Chirinos said. "There are other ways to build their immune system."

"It is something completely alien that we don't know," Valley resident Daniela Chirinos said. "I wouldn't feel safe giving it to her. I didn't do it while I was pregnant and I don't think I would give it to her until we know more about it."

Vallejo wants to remind parents about the danger the virus can pose to babies and children.

'Kids can suffer," Vallejo said. "We know that vaccinations help in a significant way to prevent these issues."

"I am going to wait on it," Daniela Chirinos said. "Maybe when she's like five years old around that time when they have done enough research."

DHR Health is waiting on the pediatric vaccines. Shots will be administered at the DHR vaccination clinic in Edinburg Activity Center every Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.