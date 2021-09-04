Credit card skimmers found at Brownsville Stripes

Police in Brownsville found credit card skimmers inside two gas pumps.

The skimmers were found in the gas pumps of a Stripes gas station on 1400 Military Highway near Ruben Torres Boulevard.

Police now asking those who filled up there to check their bank and credit card statements to make sure there are no fraudulent charges.

Those who notice any fraudulent charges are asked to file a report with your bank or credit card company and then report it to police.