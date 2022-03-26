Crews Determine Tires Caught Fire near Olmito

NEAR OLMITO – Several fire crews are still on scene of a large brush fire near Olmito that burned down two abandoned buildings.

Authorities blocked off the area near FM 1732 and Carmen Avenue as they work to control the blaze. The smoke has been visible for miles.

Officials said the fire started around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Brownsville Fire Department requested help from the Los Fresnos and Bayview fire departments.

Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo said the fire started from embers that were carried to FM 1732 from an earlier grass fire on Torres Road. It turned into a large tire fire.

The chief said they have called crews from across the Valley to help with the fire. He said they are up against several challenges, one being that they can’t see the burning pile of tires because of the heavy brush and smoke.

“The biggest challenge was actually to get everybody to assist us because it became a multi-agency event,” he said. “Another obstacle is going to be inability to see. So, that just plays another part.”

The wind is also a big factor for them.

A special truck from Edinburg arrived at the scene to get into the brush and help disburse the burning tires. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was also at the scene assessing the dangers of the toxic fumes from the burning tires. The American Red cross was also on scene.

Some residents in the area voluntarily evacuated. No one will be allowed into the area until the fire is completely extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will continue to report the latest.