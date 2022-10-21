Daughter of woman severely burned from Weslaco restaurant explosion speaks out

The daughter of the woman who was severely burned in a restaurant explosion earlier in the month recalls the terrifying moment she found out her mother was burned.

Evelyn Fondon's mother spoke with her on the phone every day before work, but when her mother did not answer, she knew something was wrong.

RELATED: Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant

"I just had the feeling that something had happened to her," Fondon said.

Claudia Acevedo, 55, a worker at El Rinkon Natural y Mas was inside when the building exploded. Although, she was severely burned, she was able to pull herself out of the rubble, where bystanders later stepped in to help.

"She's been sedated since then, she has had very little communication," Fondon said. "She doesn't talk, she's not awake, but she's able to hear us."

Acevedo is still hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Channel 5 News learned that 50% of her body is covered in second and third degree burns.

"The burns were on her face, on her arms, and on her legs from the knee down," Fondon said.

Acevedo has had two reconstructive surgeries already.

"The person I saw there wasn't my mom, it's not a Picture I want to keep," Fondon said. "I do go see her, but I try to keep a memory of her that's not like that."

Fondon says her mother's scars will serve as a reminder of what happened to her mother, but the family is just thankful she's alive.

"We are staying strong," Fondon said. "We believe she's going to come out of this. She's a strong woman."