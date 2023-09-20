x

Departamento de policía de Pharr investiga un tiroteo que involucro a uno de sus agentes

El Departamento de Policía de Pharr está investigando un tiroteo que ocurrió el lunes.

Según la policía de Pharr el incidente ocurrió en la intersección de Cage Boulevard y East Tropic Star Drive, después de un accidente vehicular.

La portavoz del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas, María Montalvo, dijo que el tiroteo involucro a un oficial, sin embargo, no se ha reportado ningún herido. Ella se negó a dar más comentarios al respecto por el momento.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a este enlace para obtener más actualizaciones.

