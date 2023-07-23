x

Desde el Zoológico: Nos visita una serpiente ratonera mandarina

La coordinadora, Alejandra Rodríguez, nos visita desde Gladys Porter Zoo y nos presenta una serpiente ratonera mandarina.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

