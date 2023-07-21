x

Desde el Zoológico: Nos visita una serpiente ratonera mandarina

2 hours 32 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 21 2023 Jul 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 6:20 PM July 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

La coordinadora, Alejandra Rodríguez, nos visita desde Gladys Porter Zoo y nos presenta una serpiente ratonera mandarina.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days