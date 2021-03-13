Disabled Residents in Starr Co. Eligible for Property Tax Re

RIO GRANDE CITY – Some Starr County residents will soon receive a break on their property taxes.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said the commissioners' court recently approved a tax exemption for disabled residents of the county and those 65 years or older.

Beginning next year, those residents will receive a tax exemption of up to $25,000 of the appraised value of their property.

In the past, the county’s tax break was $3,000 for those residents.