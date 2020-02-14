Donna neighborhood frustrated over illegal dumping activity
DONNA – Some residents is Donna want changes to the illegal dumping activity in their area.
People heading east of FM 493 on Mile 12 will probably come upon a sight residents are tired of.
The road’s jurisdiction is split between two entities: the city of Donna and Hidalgo County.
Residents say the “no dumping” signs are not enough.
Watch the video above for the full story.
