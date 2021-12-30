x

Donna-Rio Bravo Bridge Expansion Underway

DONNA – Plans to expand operations at the Donna-Rio Bravo Bridge are underway.

Commercial southbound lanes and infrastructure will be added to streamline traffic of commercial trucks heading back into Mexico.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2019.  

