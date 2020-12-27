Donna-Rio Bravo Bridge Expansion Underway
DONNA – Plans to expand operations at the Donna-Rio Bravo Bridge are underway.
Commercial southbound lanes and infrastructure will be added to streamline traffic of commercial trucks heading back into Mexico.
Work is expected to be completed by January 2019.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages
-
High-speed chase ends near Edinburg
-
Doctor's offices in Pharr and San Juan start offering COVID-19 vaccine to...
-
Expert offers advice for people planning to retire amid pandemic
-
As Trump administration winds down, border wall construction continues