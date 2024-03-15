Downtown McAllen gets new light signals
The traffic light signals in downtown McAllen received their first upgrade in 15 years, according to the city’s traffic engineer.
Downtown McAllen received the new light signals across 10 intersections, traffic engineer Marlene Garza said Thursday.
“The idea behind that is that we want to match that rustic feel for the downtown area,” Garza said.
