x

Downtown McAllen gets new light signals

Related Story

The traffic light signals in downtown McAllen received their first upgrade in 15 years, according to the city’s traffic engineer.

Downtown McAllen received the new light signals across 10 intersections, traffic engineer Marlene Garza said Thursday. 

“The idea behind that is that we want to match that rustic feel for the downtown area,” Garza said. 

News
Downtown McAllen gets new traffic light signals
Downtown McAllen gets new traffic light signals
The traffic light signals in downtown McAllen received their first upgrade in 15 years, according to the city’s traffic engineer.... More >>
2 weeks ago Saturday, February 24 2024 Feb 24, 2024 Saturday, February 24, 2024 10:49:00 AM CST February 24, 2024
Radar
7 Days