DPS: Police pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting in Pharr

An arrest was made Wednesday following a police chase that started in McAllen and ended in an officer-involved shooting in Pharr.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a domestic incident that led to a car chase into the city of Pharr, DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said.

DPS responded to assist in the pursuit at approximately 4:55 p.m. as McAllen police officers approached the city of Pharr, Lt. Olivarez said.

Troopers attempted to stop the driver on US 281 frontage road and FM 495 by deploying a tire deflation device, causing the driver to stop the vehicle and then drive toward troopers in an attempt to flee, Olivarez said in a statement.

“Due to the driver's disregard for the safety of the motoring public and the intent to cause harm to troopers, several shots were fired by troopers towards the back right tire disabling the vehicle,” Olivarez stated. “The driver then fled from the vehicle and was apprehended in the area of Jackson Road and Polk Avenue in Pharr.”

The Texas Rangers is investigating the shooting.