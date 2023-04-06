Driver Flees After Multi-City Chase

MISSION - The Department of Public Safety is looking for a driver who led troopers on a multi-city chase Saturday evening.

A DPS spokesperson tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a DPS trooper tried stopping the driver in the city of Mission for a traffic violation. The person behind the wheel drove away.

According to DPS, the trooper lost sight of the car, but an officer with Pharr police spotted it wrecked near Jackson and frontage in Pharr. The drive had fled the scene.

As of Saturday night, the driver is still on the run.

DPS says they have a person of interest based on the vehicle registration.