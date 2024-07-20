Driver in deadly 18-wheeler crash in Mission identified

The identity of the truck driver who died Saturday after crashing into a Mission house has been released.

Police have identified him as Anastacio Martinez Jr. They say Martinez died from traumatic injury from the impact of the crash and possible asphyxiation.

Martinez was driving eastbound on Expressway 83 before veering off the road and hitting a car before crashing into the home near La Homa Road. No one was living in the home as it was up for sale.

The home collapsed after crews pulled the 18-wheeler out.

Mission police said a toxicology report was not necessary because alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

