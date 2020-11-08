Driver Suffers Minor Injuries following Crash Involving 18-Wheeler
DONNA – A driver escaped serious injury after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Donna.
It happened at Golie road and westbound Frontage.
We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with minor head injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
