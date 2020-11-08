x

Driver Suffers Minor Injuries following Crash Involving 18-Wheeler

Related Story

DONNA – A driver escaped serious injury after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Donna.

It happened at Golie road and westbound Frontage.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with minor head injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries following Crash Involving...
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries following Crash Involving 18-Wheeler
DONNA – A driver escaped serious injury after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Donna. It happened at Golie... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:19:00 PM CST January 16, 2019
Radar
7 Days