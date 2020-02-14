Drug Bust Lands 2 Men, Juvenile Behind Bars
ELSA - A drug bust landed two men and a juvenile in handcuffs.
Joshua De Leon, 26, of Elsa and Daniel Davila, 17, of Elsa are facing charges.
A 16-year-old was also arrested and taken to Juvenile detention.
The bust happened Jan. 17 after officers executed a narcotics search warrant at 1511 N. Broadway.
During the search, officers allegedly found marijuana packaged for distribution.
