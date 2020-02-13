Drug Bust in Elsa Lands 2 Men, Juvenile Behind Bars

ELSA - A drug bust landed two men and a juvenile in handcuffs.

Joshua De Leon, 26, of Elsa and Daniel Davila, 17, of Elsa are facing charges.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and taken to Juvenile detention.

The bust happened Jan. 17 after officers executed a narcotics search warrant at 1511 N. Broadway.

During the search, officers allegedly found marijuana packaged for distribution.