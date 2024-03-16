Economedes High School student detained following officer-involved shooting

No injuries were reported Wednesday after an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Economedes High School prompted a half-hour lockdown, officials said.

An investigation is underway and an 18-year-old student was detained "without incident" in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the school at around 4:16 p.m. in reference to district police officers reporting a stolen vehicle on campus grounds.

As officers with both agencies approached the vehicle, a male subject was seen entering the vehicle, Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said at a press conference held at the school.

The male — identified as an Economedes High School student — put the vehicle in gear and accelerated toward the officers, striking a police unit, Ayala said.

An officer fired a weapon, but Ayala said it’s not believed that the suspect was hit.

A “hard lockdown” was enacted following the shooting that lasted around 30 minutes, Edinburg CISD police Chief Rick Perez said.

During the press conference, Perez and Ayala said students were never in any danger and there were no reported injuries or active shooter on campus.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, Ayala said.

The student has since been detained without incident, Lerma said.