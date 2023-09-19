x

Edinburg CISD Halts Plans to Run Its Own Elections

Related Story

EDINBURG – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has decided not to move forward with its plans to conduct its own elections.

Earlier this month, the district’s school board voted to purchase voting machines and hold its own elections.

 The district attorney confirmed this will not take place because Edinburg CISD would have to purchase many more voting machines than originally planned.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Edinburg CISD Halts Plans to Run Its...
Edinburg CISD Halts Plans to Run Its Own Elections
EDINBURG – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has decided not to move forward with its plans to conduct its... More >>
5 years ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:46:33 PM CDT June 29, 2018
Radar
7 Days