Edinburg man sentenced to 80 years in prison

An Edinburg man was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for several charges.

Andrew Salazar, 32, was found guilty on four counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping on June 10.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 9, 2017, Ramos offered a waitress a ride home, then physically and sexually assaulted her. Ramos then took her unconscious body to several locations. The woman was found with Ramos at a local hotel badly beaten, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.

"No person should be subject to this type of attack and abuse," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I commend Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios and ADA Ana Liz De Leon-Vargas for their hard work in getting this violent offender off our streets."