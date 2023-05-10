Edinburg police arrests suspect for string of vehicle burglaries

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested a suspect responsible for at least 27 vehicle burglaries.

Julio Cesar Vela, 22, has been arrested to the car break-ins that have been happening since January in several neighborhoods between the 2100 to 2800 block of South McColl Road.

In January, over a dozen break-ins were reported and in March, two vehicles were burglarized in the same area.

In April, police responded to 16 vehicle burglaries that resulted in one auto theft along with one burglary of habitation.

Vela was arrested after a vehicle pursuit. Edinburg police were able to link Vela to the burglaries. Vela was arraigned on Monday.