x

Estero Llano Grande State Park offering tours this month

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

Related Story

The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is one of the gems in the Rio Grande Valley.

The park offers hikes, tours and more.

Park superintendent Javier De Leon discusses the events the park has to offer this month.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Estero Llano Grande State Park offering tours...
Estero Llano Grande State Park offering tours this month
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is one of the gems in the Rio Grande Valley. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 06 2025 Jan 6, 2025 Monday, January 06, 2025 3:12:00 PM CST January 06, 2025
Radar
7 Days